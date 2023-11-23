Expedite works at polling stations, Collector Gautham tells officials

He visited several polling stations set up in government schools in Tallada, Kallur, Sathupalli and Penuballi mandals in the district on Thursday to inspect the arrangements being made for polling.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:02 PM, Thu - 23 November 23

Collector VP Gautham inspected a polling station in Sathupalli constituency in Khammam district on Thursday.

Khammam: District Collector VP Gautham told the officials to complete the work of providing basic facilities in the polling stations on war footing.

He visited several polling stations set up in government schools in Tallada, Kallur, Sathupalli and Penuballi mandals in the district on Thursday to inspect the arrangements being made for polling.

Quality should be maintained in painting work, toilets should have running water and if there were any minor repairs they should be completed immediately. Electric lights should be installed in all the polling stations and messages educating the voters have to be drawn on the compound walls of the polling stations, Gautham suggested.

The Collector interacted with the students at schools. He asked them what they were going to do with pamphlets with voter’s pledge given to them as part of the SVEEP programme. The students responded saying that they would explain to their parents about the importance of voting in an honest manner.

The Collector made the students aware that all those who have the right to vote must be informed that the vote should be cast freely, fairly and ethically. He asked the booth level officer about the distribution of voter slips. Receipts from voters should be taken after issuing voter slips.

Gautham wanted officials to widely campaign about the cVIGIL App and advise people to download it to inform the election officials about malpractices in the elections. Later in the day he inspected commissioning of EVMs and VVPATs of Sathupalli constituency.

The Collector suggested that where there were many polling stations in the same location steps should be taken for crowd management.