Polling officials to trek 39 km for lone voter in Arunachal village

All for the sake of Malogam village's lone voter, a 44-year-old woman, Sokela Tayang

By PTI Updated On - 27 March 2024, 07:00 PM

File photo of Sokela Tayang.

Itanagar: On April 18, a team of polling officials will trek nearly 40 kilometres on foot through treacherous terrain to set up a voting booth in a remote corner of Arunachal Pradesh near the China border — all for the sake of Malogam village’s lone voter, a 44-year-old woman, Sokela Tayang.

“It is not always about numbers but it is to ensure that every citizen gets his or her voice heard. Sokela Tayang’s vote is a testament to our commitment to inclusivity and equality,” said Chief Electoral Officer Pawan Kumar Sain.

According to election officials, very few families reside in Malogam, and all but Tayang are registered voters in other polling booths. But she is not willing to shift to any other polling booth.

For Tayang to cast her vote, a polling team, including officials, security personnel and porters, will embark on the arduous journey through inhospitable hilly terrain amid unpredictable weather from Hayuliang, officials said.

The village is in the Hayuliang assembly seat and in the Arunachal East Lok Sabha constituency where the contest will be between Bosiram Siram of the Congress party and Tapir Gao of the BJP.