Congress has lost faith of people: Harish Rao

He has said that Congress had failed to supply 24 X7 power to the farm sector besides denying Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bandh, pushing the farmers into crisis.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 May 2024, 11:48 PM

Sangareddy: Former Minister T Harish Rao has said that the Congress Party had lost the people’s faith within five months after coming to power as it had failed to implement the promises they made during the assembly election campaign.

Addressing an election rally in Zaheerabad supporting the BRS candidate Gali Anil Kumar on Thursday evening, Rao has said that the Congress, which could not give Rs 2,500 under Maha Lakshmi, is making another promise to provide Rs 8,500 per month for the women if the Party voted to power at Centre.

Also Read BJP invoking Pakistan to emotionally manipulate people for electoral gains, says KCR

He has said that Congress had failed to supply 24 X7 power to the farm sector besides denying Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bandh, pushing the farmers into crisis.

The Former Minister has said that the BRS government had given a round-the-clock power supply to the farming sector besides extending all the possible support. Rao has appealed to the Zaheerabad voters to vote for Gali Anil Kumar so that he would raise his voice for the Zaheerbad people in Lok Sabha.

Zaheerabad MLA K Manik Rao, District Marketing Cooperative Society Chairman Malakpuram Shiva Kumar, Deviprasad and others were present. Harish Rao has also addressed another roadshow in Sangareddy town supporting Medak candidate P Venkatrami Reddy.