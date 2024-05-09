Fifteen teachers suspended in Sangareddy

Following the directions of the Collector, District Education Officer Venkateshwarlu issued directions in this regard on Thursday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 May 2024, 11:35 PM

Sangareddy: Sangareddy Collector and District Election Officer Valluru Kranthi has suspended 15 teachers, who were assigned election duties, but skipped the training sessions, on Thursday.

Presiding Officers Dasarath, Malleshwari, Yesupadahm, Vijay Kumar, Savithri,and OPS Savitha, Shyamala, Radha Devi, Swapna, Ramakrishna Chary, Pandu, Srinivas, Lal Singh Nayak, Srisrailam and Vijay Bhaskar were among the teachers suspended.