Experts visit Kaddam project in Nirmal

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:30 PM, Tue - 26 July 22

A team of experts inspects Kaddam Narayana Reddy project which suffered damage due to recent floods, in Kaddampeddur mandal centre on Tuesda

Nirmal: Another team of experts from the Operations and Maintenance wing of the Irrigation department visited the Kaddam Narayana Reddy project in Kaddampeddur mandal centre on Tuesday. The project received record inflows and engineers feared that barrage would breach in the second week of July.

The team of the experts led by Superintendent Engineer Sanjeev inspected the project and gave tips to install two gates of which counter weights were snapped and to carry out mechanical works. They shared insights to be followed at the time of fixing the two gates and other apparatus which were damaged by the floods. An agency was already roped to complete the task.

Nirmal district Irrigation department SE Susheel Pandey and Kaddam project EE Ch Rajasekhar Goud were present.

On July 18, a team of experts visited the project and gathered information about the condition of crest gates, electric motors, gear boxes and other apparatus of the reservoir. They inspected a main canal which was breached due to the unprecedented floods. They stated that the experts would prepare a report and submit it to the higher authorities.

The project, built across Kadem river in 1958, received inflows of 5.09 lakh cusecs on July 13. The water level reached 704 feet as against the full reservoir level of 700 feet for the first time in the history of the project, panicking locals and authorities of the irrigation department. Surplus water was discharged downstream by lifting 17 gates out of the total of 18.