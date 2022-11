Explained: Here’s how to activate 5G on iPhone

Hyderabad: Apple iPhone users having Airtel or Jio connections can now enjoy 5G services on their 5G-enabled devices as the company started rolling out iOS 16.2 beta. The software brings 5G support on select Apple iPhones which includes iPhone 12, iPhone 13, and iPhone 14.

However, 5G services are available in select cities only. You will be able to use 5G only if you live in the cities where Airtel and Jio 5G services are live.

First, register for the Apple Beta Software Program. Here’s how to do it:

Go to the Apple Beta Software Program website On the webpage, click on the sign up option Next, sign in with your Apple ID and password, and follow the on-screen instructions

Here’s how to install iOS 16.2 on your iPhone:

Open the Settings app on your iPhone Select General and then select Software Update Download and install the iOS 16.2 updates on your device. Your iPhone will restart once it is done

How to activate 5G?

Go to settings Tap on the mobile data option Select mobile data options and then select voice and data Here, you will see three options – 4G on, 5G on, and 5G Auto. The last option will allow your device to automatically shift between the two networks depending on the availability To activate 5G, select 5G on or 5G Auto