Explained: What is a digital blackface and why is it in the news?

Some critics also say that digital blackfaces are modern-day minstrel shows.

27 March 23

As per a CNN writer, white people using black memes is 'Digital Blackface'.

Hyderabad: More often than not, the cultural biases we imbibe through our existence in society often find ways to show in our digital presence. And the positive change these days is the habit of calling out these practices by this ‘woke’ generation.

Having said that, it is not always clear what is correct and what is not. One such instance has everything to do with a term called ‘Digital Blackface’.

The practice of using memes of black people, or using the audio of black artists in making reels or TikTok videos by white individuals is commonly referred to as digital blackface. Mostly, these are used to make something look funny. Think of Cardi B audio saying “what was the reason?” or the RaPaul drag show memes.

But for a long time now, there has been an argument that terms this practice as insensitive towards black people, and that it is further propagating the myths about the community.

Some critics also say that digital black faces are modern-day minstrel shows. The latter is an American form of racist theatrical entertainment developed in the early 19th century.

A day before, CNN wrote an article detailing why this practice by white individuals on social media platforms is harmful. Soon, social media users had a field day debating for and against it.

Some say that it is just for fun and should not be given much heed, while others remark that it dehumanises black people.