Explore Hyderabad like never before by taking heritage walk with Telangana Tourism

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:59 PM, Sat - 28 May 22

Hyderabad: What’s the best way to explore Hyderabad than walking through the city’s oldest by-lanes and nooks and crannies, while a professional guide amuses you with stories of an era gone by?

The Tourism Department of Telangana is conducting ‘Heritage Walks’ to let locals and tourists explore the history and heritage of the city.

The four routes earmarked by the Tourism Department are: from Charminar to Chowmahalla Palace; from Charminar to Badshahi Ashurkhana; from Charminar to Purani Haveli; and from the State Central Library to the City College.

While Chowmahalla Palace is almost 200 years old and was once the official seat of the Asaf Jahi dynasty, Badshahi Ashurkhana is famous for the 400-year-old polychrome tiles laid out intricately like a jigsaw puzzle.

The walks are conducted on all Sundays of every month. The walk starts at 7 am and the meet point is the entrance of Charminar (North gate). Charges for the same are Rs 100 per head, with a simple, sumptuous breakfast at the end of the walks.

For bookings and further details, contact 9553485577 and log onto the Telangana Tourism website for more information on the walks: https://tourism.telangana.gov.in/package/heritagewalks.