Explore Khammam for shooting, Puvvada to ‘Acharya’ team

By | Published: 8:49 pm

Khammam: The shooting of much-awaited Telugu film ‘Acharya’ starring megastar Chiranjeevi is scheduled to take place in the coal mines at Yellandu in Kothagudem district in the second week of March.

The film’s director Koratala Siva called on Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar here on Friday and shared details of the films’ schedule with him. The director requested the Minister to see that necessary permissions by departments concerned are given for the shooting in the district.

Responding to Siva’s request, Ajay Kumar said all possible support would be extended to ensure that the film’s shooting goes off smoothly and to make hospitality arrangements for Chiranjeevi at his residence here during the film’s shooting in the district.

The Minister explained to the film director that besides Khammam city, erstwhile Khammam district had a plenty of scenic and historic locations that are yet to be explored and very suitable for film shooting. Efforts are on to develop the district as a tourist destination, he said.

Siva said he was aware of the rapid growth taking place in Khammam in recent times. The district is a good place for shooting all genres of movies, he said, and appreciated the State government and the Minister for giving a boost to infrastructure development in the district.

He informed that a few sequences of the film will be shot at JK opencast and underground mines at Yellandu from March 7 to 15 on Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan, who is also playing a role in the film.

It may be noted that in ‘Acharya’, which is said to be an epic historical action film written and directed by Siva, Ram Charan will be sharing screen space with his father Chiranjeevi for the first time.

The film’s teaser released on Jan 29 has already crossed 1.41 crore views on YouTube besides being watched widely on other social media platforms. Chiranjeevi is donning the role of a communist revolutionary in the film that is said to be one of 2021’s most-awaited films.

