exRNA Therapeutics and UoH collaborate for research on treatments

Hyderabad: School of Life Sciences at the University of Hyderabad (UoH) on Friday signed an agreement on joint collaborative research on treatments for viral and bacterial infections with the Extracellular RNA (exRNA) Therapeutics Ltd, an ASPIRE BioNEST-incubated start-up.

ExRNA Therapeutics is working on development of novel therapeutic agents for communicable and non-communicable diseases. Faculty members including Prof. Sharmishta Banerjee and Prof. Nooruddin Khan will be participating in this scientific investigation. The professors will screen and validate novel molecules developed by exRNA Therapeutics, either alone or in combination, to improve treatments for various viral and bacterial infections.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. BJ Rao, UoH Vice Chancellor, and the Chairman to the Board of Directors of ASPIRE, said that having a supportive and nurturing innovation ecosystem in an academic institution is advantageous, not only for the institute but also for students and faculty. He added that it encourages academic research outcomes into technologies and products.

Vinay Tiwary, Chairman and Managing Director of exRNA Therapeutics, said being incubated at ASPIRE BioNEST is always advantageous for Life Sciences start-ups not only as a great facility but also as a great facilitator.

The agreements were signed by Prof. GS Prasad, Director R&D on behalf of the participating faculty, and the CMD of exRNA Therapeutics, Vinay Tiwary, in the presence of Prof. B J Rao, Dr Devesh Nigam, Registrar of UoH accompanied by Prof. Rajagopal, and Dr Anil Kondreddy, the COO of ASPIRE BioNEST.

