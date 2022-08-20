Extend financial help to AP, CJI tells Centre

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 08:15 PM, Sat - 20 August 22

File Photo

Vijayawada: Chief Justice of Supreme Court of India N.V. Ramana has observed that the people in Andhra Pradesh had a feeling that the state was facing economic issues due to bifurcation that pushed it backward, and called for united efforts by all sections to take it on the path of progress.

Addressing a meeting after inaugurating the eight-storeyed courts complex built at a cost of about Rs.100 crore here on Saturday, he said he was happy that he could inaugurate the structure for which he laid the foundation stone long ago in 2013. The complex houses as many as 31 courts.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, AP High Court Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra, AP Ministers, Judges of the AP High Court, and members of the Bezawada Bar Association attended the event.