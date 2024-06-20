Eye care facilities for children at Fernandez

The paediatric ophthalmology team at LVPEI will provide eye care to children at the new facility, which will screen, diagnose and treat various eye health conditions, including refractive errors, squint, eye allergies and infections, congenital cataracts, congenital glaucoma, and retinal diseases.

Hyderabad: Fernandez Hospital on Thursday announced the launch of Children’s Eye Clinic, which will provide comprehensive eye care services to children up to 16 years, in partnership with LV Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI) at their Necklace Road facility.

The clinic intends to use modern technology for tele-ophthalmology services apart from regular visits by paediatric ophthalmologists from LVPEI, a press release said.

“Our goal is to provide comprehensive care for children and newborns, which includes quality eye care. When children visit us for routine health checks or vaccinations, it is essential to check for eye conditions as well,” Dr Evita Fernandez, CMD, Fernandez Foundation, said.

Dr Prashant Garg, Executive Chair, LVPEI, said, “This partnership will enhance our ability to reach more children in need of eye care services and provide them with the best possible treatment.”