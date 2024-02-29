LVPEI founder Dr Gullapalli N Rao honoured with ‘World EyeCons21’ award

Dr Gullapalli N Rao is the first and only Indian to be selected for this recognition

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 February 2024, 07:40 PM

Hyderabad: Dr Gullapalli N Rao, founder of the LV Prasad Eye Institute, was honoured along with 23 other most influential ophthalmologists around the world with the “World EyeCons21” award at the 39th Asia Pacific Academy of Ophthalmology (APAO) meeting in Bali, Indonesia.

He was ranked among the top 10 in this group for his exceptional contributions to shaping the world of eye care in the 21st century. This was the inaugural award initiated by the Asia Pacific Journal of Ophthalmology (APJO).

Dr Rao is the first and only Indian to be selected for this recognition. He was the former Chair of the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness (IAPB) in which role he led the Global VISION 2020: The Right to Sight along with the World Health Organization (WHO), and the former President of the Academia Ophthalmologica Internationalis (AOI), a group of the 80 most eminent academicians in ophthalmology.