Eye specialists call for greater awareness on Hereditary Eye Diseases

According to ophthalmologists from Hyderabad-based LVPEI, consanguinity is a major risk for rise of certain eye diseases due to marriages between uncles and nieces or first cousins.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 April 2024, 04:04 PM

According to ophthalmologists from Hyderabad-based LVPEI, consanguinity is a major risk for rise of certain eye diseases due to marriages between uncles and nieces or first cousins.

Hyderabad: Eye specialists from Hyderabad have called for greater awareness among people about Hereditary Eye Diseases (HED) and implementing early detection methods that will go a long way in mitigating lifelong consequences.

As the name suggests, Hereditary Eye Diseases (HED) are genetic conditions inherited from parents to their children. According to ophthalmologists from Hyderabad-based LVPEI, consanguinity is a major risk for rise of certain eye diseases due to marriages between uncles and nieces or first cousins.

There is a need for greater awareness about the risks associated with consanguinity and the importance of genetic counselling for prospective parents. Families may attribute vision loss to other factors, overlooking the genetic component of the condition,” says senior eye specialist from LVPEI, Dr Manjushree Bhate.

The HEDs affect various eye parts, including the retina, cornea, lens, and optic nerve and they encompass a range of eye conditions that can lead to poor vision, increased pressure in the eye, or difficulty seeing during the day or night.

Some cases can be treated by standard surgical procedures, while others may not be corrected surgically. Low vision devices, lifestyle modifications, and supportive care may be required for these cases. That’s why it’s crucial to reduce the risk of these conditions through timely detection, genetic counselling, genetic testing, and breaking the cycle of propagation, LVPEI doctors said.

Some examples of HED include congenital corneal opacities, where children are born with corneal scars, congenital cataracts, congenital glaucoma, and retinitis pigmentosa and if tey are left untreated, these conditions can impact an individual’s quality of life and even cause blindness.