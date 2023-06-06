Fact Check: Is the Indian government giving free laptops to students?

Clarifying that the notice is fake, the official PIB Fact Check account on Twitter said that no such scheme is being run by the Education Ministry of India.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:11 PM, Tue - 6 June 23

Hyderabad: In the last few months, a poster claiming that the Government of India is giving away free laptops to students has been circulating on social media platforms.

The poster refers to one Prime Minister Free Laptop Scheme 2023 and says that eligible students can apply through a website www.pmflsgovt.in.

“The Government of India decided providing Lenovo Intel Celeron Dual Core (8GB/256 GB SSD/Windows 11) laptop will be credited. The Prime Minister Free Laptop Scheme amount to bank account with the period of academic session 2023-24.”

It further claims that students of class XI, XII, B.A-1st, BA-2nd, BA-3rd, BA-4th, BA-5th, and BA-6th Semester can be registered under Prime Minister Free Laptop Scheme for which they will have to log in and fill in the required details on the official website.

Clarifying that the notice is fake, the official PIB Fact Check account on Twitter said that no such scheme is being run by the Education Ministry of India.

It is advised that users do not log onto the given website and block any account that sends these fake posters.

Claim: The Government Of India is offering free laptops to youth under the Prime Minister Free Laptop Scheme 2023 #PIBFactCheck ▪️ The notice is #FAKE ▪️ No such scheme is being run by the @EduMinOfIndia, GOI pic.twitter.com/QEVq1OdybO — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 28, 2023