Fact Check: Newly-built Telangana secretariat not affected by rains

FactCheck_Telangana, an official Telangana government fact-checking handle fact checks a fake video that is going viral on social media platforms.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:42 PM, Wed - 3 May 23

Hyderabad: FactCheck_Telangana, an official Telangana government fact-checking handle, termed a viral video about the newly-built Dr. BR Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat circulating on social media platforms to be fake and misleading.

According to their tweet, the video claimed that because of the recent record-breaking rains in the city, there is stagnant water inside the secretariat. Some other videos also claimed that there are water leakages and cracks in the building.

Debunking the fake video, the fact-checking account of the Telangana Government wrote, “The building shown in the video is a commercial complex outside the new secretariat that is still under construction. The construction of this complex is not completed yet.”

“The water that was stagnant on this under-construction building is being falsely reported as the Secretariat building,” they clarified. The fact-checking account also requested the public to be alert and cautious against such false propaganda videos.

Dr. BR Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat was inaugurated by Telangana Chief Minister Kalavakuntla Chandrashekhar Rao on April 30. Chennai-based Ponni M Concessao and her husband Oscar G Concessao of Oscar & Ponni Architects designed the building with great detail and planning.