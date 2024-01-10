Faction led by Eknath Shinde is ‘real’ Shiv Sena, announces Maharashtra Speaker

Maharashtra Speaker also held that the then Chief Whip Sunil Prabhu ceased to hold the post and the new Chief Whip Bharat Gogawale was the validly elected Chief Whip

By IANS Published Date - 10 January 2024, 06:47 PM

Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar pronounces the verdict in Shiv Sena MLAs disqualification, in Mumbai on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)

Mumbai: In a significant verdict, Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar on Wednesday ruled that the faction led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is the “real” Shiv Sena.

The Speaker also held that the then Chief Whip Sunil Prabhu ceased to hold the post and the new Chief Whip Bharat Gogawale was the validly elected Chief Whip.

Also Read Eknath Shinde faction gets Shiv Sena party name, Bow and Arrow symbol

The Speaker’s much-awaited verdict comes as a huge relief to Shinde and a major blow to the Shiv Sena-UBT, led by ex-CM Uddhav Thackeray, who had contested the claims of the breakaway group.