Faculty development programme held at SBIT in Khammam

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:31 PM, Tue - 5 December 23

Khammam: A three-day faculty development programme on ‘Idea generation and innovative methods of teaching’ commenced at Swarna Bharathi Institute of Technology here, informed the college chairman Gundala Krishna.

The programme would help the teachers in finding new solutions to the future problems with innovative ideas on various topics. It also helps to generate as many ideas as possible besides idea generation and to transform ideas into more tangible action, he said.

The college principal Dr. G Raj Kumar said that idea generation helps in finding new solutions and approaches to solve different problems. Idea generation trainer Ghouse Pasha explained to the teachers about brainstorming, square technique, role playing, saving discussions for later, storyboarding, questioning assumptions and building theory.

The college secretary and correspondent Dr. G. Dhatri, vice principal Dr. Amit Bindhaj, academic directors, Gandham Srinivasa Rao, Dr. AVV Siva Prasad, G Praveen Kumar, Dr. J. Ravindra Babu, Dr. N. Srinivasa Rao and others participated.