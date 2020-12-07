Fake Godman dupes women in Hyderabad

Sources said the suspect who is yet to be identified met the women on road and with his fake promises impressed them into believing him

By | Published: 12:21 am

Hyderabad: A fake Godman allegedly stole jewelry of four women promising to perform ‘puja’ for wealth and good health, at Shamshabad here on Saturday. He further allegedly kidnapped a minor girl and after taking her ornaments, abandoned her.

Sources said the suspect who is yet to be identified met the women on road and with his fake promises impressed them into believing him.

“He told them that many people have benefitted with his pujas and the victims fell for his lies. He took them to a toddy compound and after getting them drunk, took to a room on the pretext of performing rituals. While they were in a semi-conscious state, he took their valuables,” police said.

While leaving the room, he took along a minor girl, daughter of one of the women, on the pretext of purchasing puja material.

“On the way, he took her jewelry and abandoned her in Kukatpally. Local residents found her roaming on the road and alerted the local police,” said an official.

A case was booked and efforts are on to nab the suspect, who is absconding, police said.

