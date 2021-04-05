Fake lockdown GO: Chartered accountant held in Hyderabad

The arrested person was S. Sanjeev Kumar (48), a CA working with a prominent firm in Banjara Hills and a resident of Madhapur.

Hyderabad: In a joint operation, the CCS police along with the Task Force on Monday nabbed a Chartered Accountant on charges of creating a fake government order on imposition of a lockdown and cheating people by posting it on social media.

According to Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar, Sanjeev had downloaded an old GO regarding the Covid-19 lockdown issued by the State government in his laptop and forged it.

“He forged the G.O by changing the dates of the lockdown and wrote this year’s dates and further through WhatsApp circulated it,” Anjani Kumar said.

He also circulated the PDF format of fake G.O. in his WhatsApp group consisting of 40 members. The group members then shared to their friends, which created a panic situation among the public.

He cheated the public by circulating the fake G.O, the commissioner said. A case was booked by the Hyderabad Cyber Crime police and is being investigated.

