Fake pension holders swindle Rs 90.6 lakh in Adilabad

'155 persons were found to be availing both family and Aasara pensions in Adilabad, Utnoor and Boath treasuries when data of beneficiaries of both family and Aasara pensions was linked using Aadhar cards.'

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 July 2024, 07:35 PM

'155 persons were found to be availing both family and Aasara pensions in Adilabad, Utnoor and Boath treasuries when data of beneficiaries of both family and Aasara pensions was linked using Aadhar cards.'

Adilabad: A misappropriation of Rs.90.6 lakh was unearthed during purification of data relating to pension holders from several parts of the district on Monday.

Officials of the treasury department said 155 persons were found to be availing both family and Aasara pensions in Adilabad, Utnoor and Boath treasuries when data of beneficiaries of both family and Aasara pensions was linked using Aadhar cards. The misappropriation occurred from 2014 to 2024. A person with disability availed the highest amount of Rs.2.68 lakh.

The officials said orders were issued to recover the funds from fake beneficiaries who availed two pensions. A list of the fake beneficiaries was sent to the three treasuries. A total of 100 beneficiaries were in the limits of Adilabad treasury, while there were 39 in Utnoor and 16 in Boath. Steps were being taken to identify the beneficiaries with the help of retired employees’ associations, they explained.

As per norms, a person is not eligible to avail two monthly pensions from the government. However, some employees received both social security pensions and the family pension extended after retirement from government services using fake documents.