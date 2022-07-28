Family Planning: TS gets award for exemplary performance in conducting vasectomies

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:40 PM, Thu - 28 July 22

Hyderabad: In a recognition in the field of family planning, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW) has given second prize to Telangana for exemplary performance in conducting vasectomies, during the National Family Planning Summit-2022, held in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, presented the award to Deputy DM&HO, Hanmakonda, Dr Mohd Yakub Pasha, who has the credit of conducting over 40,000 vasectomies in past two-decades.

While Chattisgarh stood first in the country for conducting the maximum number of surgeries, Telangana came second with 3, 600 vasectomies that were conducted last year, health officials on Thursday said.

Health Minister, T Harish Rao congratulated the health care workers and Dr Yakub Pasha for receiving the award on behalf of Telangana.