Friday, May 19, 2023
Home | IPL | Fan Allegedly Travels From California To Watch Virat Kohli Bat In Hyderabad

Fan allegedly travels from California to watch Virat Kohli bat in Hyderabad

A devoted cricket enthusiast hailing from Orlando, California, allegedly embarked on an extraordinary journey spanning 8985 miles to witness his idol, Virat Kohli, wield his magic at the illustrious Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in the city.

By Telangana Today
Updated On - 03:30 PM, Fri - 19 May 23
Fan allegedly travels from California to watch Virat Kohli bat in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The unparalleled passion surrounding the Indian Premier League (IPL) has, once again, taken centre stage.

A devoted cricket enthusiast hailing from Orlando, California, allegedly embarked on an extraordinary journey spanning 8985 miles to witness his idol, Virat Kohli, wield his magic at the illustrious Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in the city.

The fervent fan, armed with a poster that read, “Orlando to Hyd: 8985 miles… Just to see you, Virat (sic),” left no room for doubt regarding his unwavering dedication.

Virat Kohli scored a century on Thursday as he and skipper Faf du Plessis guided Royal Challengers Bangalore to an 8-wicket win over the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Related News

Latest News