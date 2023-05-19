| Fan Allegedly Travels From California To Watch Virat Kohli Bat In Hyderabad

A devoted cricket enthusiast hailing from Orlando, California, allegedly embarked on an extraordinary journey spanning 8985 miles to witness his idol, Virat Kohli, wield his magic at the illustrious Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in the city.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:30 PM, Fri - 19 May 23

Hyderabad: The unparalleled passion surrounding the Indian Premier League (IPL) has, once again, taken centre stage.

The fervent fan, armed with a poster that read, “Orlando to Hyd: 8985 miles… Just to see you, Virat (sic),” left no room for doubt regarding his unwavering dedication.

A fan travelled from Orlando to Hyderabad to watch Virat Kohli. pic.twitter.com/0kWGTfLEzj — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 18, 2023

Virat Kohli scored a century on Thursday as he and skipper Faf du Plessis guided Royal Challengers Bangalore to an 8-wicket win over the Sunrisers Hyderabad.