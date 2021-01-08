Fans await ‘Love Story’ teaser

The film unit has wrapped up with its shooting and is currently engaged in post-production work.

Resurrecting pleasant love stories on-screen is his forte. Sekhar Kammula has kept fans waiting after the movie Fidaa which went on to become a runaway blockbuster. Now, his upcoming movie starring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi, titled Love Story, has high expectations from audiences and the film industry alike.

The makers have been releasing the movie’s posters from time to time while the teaser of Love Story, which will be releasing on January 10 (Sunday) morning, can’t seem to contain the excitement of fans who are eagerly waiting. The movie is being jointly bankrolled by K Narayan Das Narang and P Rammohan Rao under the banners Sri Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Amigos Creations.

Other artistes who are also part of the film include Rajeev Kanakala, Eshwari Rao and Devayani. The film unit has wrapped up with its shooting and is currently engaged in post-production work. The makers are hopeful of a theatrical release.

