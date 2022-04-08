Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore releases today

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:28 PM, Fri - 8 April 22

Epsita Gunti

Hyderabad: To all the potter heads in the city, get ready to reminisce Hogwarts and the golden trio. Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore is being screened in all major theatres across Hyderabad starting today.

The two hours 23 minutes film is the third part of Eddie Redmayne starrer Fantastic Beasts series and introduces Mads Mikkelsen as dark wizard, Gellert Grindelwald who is trying to seize control of the wizarding world.

Unable to stop him alone, Professor Albus Dumbledore entrusts magizoologist Newt Scamander played by Eddie Redmayne to lead a team of wizards and witches. The story unfolds as they encounter an array of old and new beasts.

Fantastic Beasts is a series of films inspired by the book, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them. It is a spinoff of the famous Harry Potter series of books written by J.K. Rowling.