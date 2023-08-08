| Farhan Akhtar And Ritesh Sidhwani Hint At The Dawn Of A New Era

Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani hint at the dawn of a new era

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:34 PM, Tue - 8 August 23

Hyderabad: Adding another intriguing chapter to their illustrious cinematic journey, Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, Excel Entertainment have recently sent a ripple of excitement through the industry and amongst fans with a cryptic announcement marked by a tantalizing ‘3’.

The symbolic ‘3’ indicates a new addition to a much-loved franchise, though the exact details remain unknown. As the makers behind some of the most memorable films and shows, Ritesh and Farhan have always known how to pique interest and build intrigue, and this time is no exception.

Taglined “A New Era Begins”, this mysterious ‘3’ promises to signal the commencement of a fresh chapter in their cinematic universe. With no further details unveiled as yet, the industry and audiences are abuzz with predictions and excitement.