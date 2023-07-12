Farhan Akhtar celebrates 10 years of ‘Bhaag Milkha Bhaag’, pens down note

Farhan Akhtar celebrated 10 years of 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag' by taking to Instagram, sharing a poster of the film, and penning down a note.

Wed - 12 July 23

Mumbai: Actor Farhan Akhtar’s biopic drama film ‘Bhaag Milkha Bhaag‘ clocked 10 years on Wednesday.

To mark the occasion, Farhan took to Instagram and shared a poster of the film and wrote, “It’s been 10 years since the release of a film that has meant a lot in my career and in my life. The fact that it also holds a dear place in your hearts is the cherry on top.Your love gave justification to the effort and sacrifices. Thank you from the bottom of my heart again.. and to Rakeysh for making me a part of celebrating the legendary Milkhaji #10YearsOfBMB #10yearsofbhaagmilkhabhaag.”

‘Bhaag Milkha Bhaag’ is a 2013 Indian biographical sports drama film directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra from a script written by Prasoon Joshi. The story is based on the life of legendary Indian Sprinter Milkha Singh, who was a Commonwealth Champion and x2 400m Asian champion and an Olympian.

The movie that stars Farhan Akhtar in the titular role, was declared ‘super hit’ at the box office and is the sixth highest-grossing 2013 Bollywood film worldwide. It bagged two National Film Awards in the categories- ‘Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment’ and for ‘Best Choreography’.

‘Bhaag Milkha Bhaag’ accumulated major accolades under its belt at Film Fare Awards, IIFA and more.

Director Mehra also shared a post on Instagram and wrote, “An inspirational tale of the legendary Milkhaji.. a film that continues to motivate the world after 10 years. Celebrating #10YearsOfBMB.”

Actor Sonam Kapoor was also a part of the film.

Meanwhile, the work front, Farhan will be getting back to the director’s chair after almost 11 years with a female-oriented road trip film ‘Jee Le Zara’ which will feature Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. He announced the film in 2021. The film promises to be another tale of friendship following the lineage of ‘Dil Chahta Hai’ and ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’.