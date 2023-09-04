Farhan Akhtar unveils trailer of Kay Kay Menon’s web series ‘Bambai Meri Jaan’

Mumbai: Filmmaker Farhan Akhtar on Monday unveiled the official trailer of actor Kay Kay Menon’s upcoming action thriller web series ‘Bambai Meri Jaan’.

Taking to Instagram, Farhan shared the trailer which he captioned, “An honest father, an insatiable son, and the consequences that lie within. #BambaiMeriJaanOnPrime, trailer out now.”

‘Bambai Meri Jaan’ is created by Rensil D’Silva and Shujaat Saudagar and directed by Shujaat Saudagar and brings under one umbrella, versatile and talented actors such as Kay Kay Menon, Avinash Tiwary, Kritika Kamra and Nivedita Bhattacharya along with Amyra Dastur.

The trailer of ‘Bambai Meri Jaan’ takes the viewers on a fast-paced, gritty and immersive ride through the mean streets of fictionalized 1970’s Bambai, where gang wars, crimes, and treachery were a common occurrence. Against this backdrop, the fictional series is a captivating saga of an honest cop who sees his son choose the path of crime to overcome a life of poverty and struggle.

The trailer gives the viewers a glimpse of the pain a father undergoes as he sees his family being torn apart by lost ethos, greed, and corruption.

Talking about his role in the upcoming series, Kay Kay Menon said, “My character Ismail Kadri is multi-layered and complex. He is an honest cop and a doting father who isn’t perfect. On one hand, he is deeply committed to cleaning the city of Bambai of all crime, on the other, to save his family, he is forced to become a pawn to the city’s crime syndicate. Even as Ismail fights against all odds not to give in to the evil surrounding him, he sees his own flesh and blood rising as the city’s new gang lord. Shujaat and Rensil’s vision for this character was so clear and precise that it was easy for me to essay this role. Thank you, Prime Video and Excel Entertainment, Rensil and Shujaat, for making me a part of such a gut-wrenching story.”

Avinash Tiwary said, “When I first read the script and about my character, Dara Kadri, I was awestruck and hesitant at the same time. The character I play in Bambai Meri Jaan is something that very few actors get an opportunity to sink their teeth into, this early in their career. The way I saw it, there are villains and then there is Dara, a dynamic young man who believes that honest hard work won’t get you money and power. From nothing (hunger) to something (provider for the family and his people) to everything (power), bhook is an integral part of his journey. To become someone everyone bows down to, one who is feared and revered in equal measures, he has to turn into a cold-blooded monster. As a director, Shujaat’s creativity, attention to detail, and his ability to inspire and motivate each one of us to give our best, really enabled me to bring Dara’s character to life the way he and Rensil had envisioned while writing the script. I am looking forward to reactions from viewers from India and around the world.”

The series will stream exclusively on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video from September 14.

