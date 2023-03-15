Farm houses now under radar of Cyberabad police

By Asif Yar Khan Published Date - 08:00 AM, Wed - 15 March 23

Hyderabad: With instances of unscrupulous elements utilizing farm houses for unsocial activities on the rise, the Cyberabad police have intensified efforts to check such establishments in city outskirts during weekends.

The Cyberabad Special Operations Teams along with the local police are conducting surprise checks at farm houses and booking cases against those found involved in illegal activities. The decision to conduct special checks was taken after certain individuals were found to using farm houses to organize gambling, prostitution, illegal liquor parties, drugs and other unlawful activities.

Surprise checks were conducted at the farm houses by joint teams of the local police and Cyberabad SOT, which works directly under the supervision of the Cyberabad Commissioner of Police.

“Based on specific information, we conduct raids and nab the persons involved in various offences. Cases are booked against them at local police stations. Intention is to prevent farm houses from being used as accommodation to carryout illegal activities,” said an official Cyberabad SOT.

A majority of the farm houses are located in Moinabad, followed by Shamshabad, Rajendranagar, Balanagar, Medchal, Shameerpet and a few other areas. “Teams gather information and conduct checks. We have nabbed persons indulging in unlawful activities including consumption of liquor or illegal gaming activities,” officials said.

The police so far booked around a dozen cases against those caught illegal activities at the farm houses. “Wherever there is complicity of the owner of the farm house or staff, action is also being initiated against them,” he added.

Last month the police nabbed five persons for allegedly organizing prostitution at a farm house in Kothur, Shadnagar. Law breakers are turning towards farm houses for running illegal activities as these are private premises, away from the city and provide privacy.