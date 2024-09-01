Farm labourer dies of seizures in field in Peddapalli

According to villagers, Kiran went to agricultural fields to work in paddy fields. While engaged in the work, he developed seizures and fell in the fields and died on the spot.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 September 2024, 04:38 PM

Representational Image

Peddapalli: Farm labourer Elasaram Kiran (36) died of seizures in agricultural fields itself in Julapalli of Kamanpur mandal on Sunday.

Knowing about the incident, Kamanpur police visited the spot and began investigation by registering the case. Body was shifted to Peddapalli government hospital for postmortem.