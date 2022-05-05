Farm mechanisation services should be offered on lines of Ola, Uber: Niranjan Reddy

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:46 PM, Thu - 5 May 22

Ministers S Niranajan Reddy, KT Rama Rao, P Ajay Kumar duirng the cabinet sub-commitee meeting on agriculture at Horticulture University in Mulugu of Siddipet district on Thursday.

Siddipet: The Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy has observed the IT and Industries Ministry should take the initiative to provide agriculture mechanisation services to farmers on the lines of Ola and Uber cab Services. Expressing his opinions during the Cabinet sub-committee meeting on Agriculture held at Horticulture University in Mulugu of Siddipet district on Thursday, the Agriculture Minister said that many farmers could not afford to buy the farm equipment.

When the services were provided for rent at cheaper rates, Reddy has said that the farmers will certainly adapt to the farm mechnisation. He further said that the effort will create employment for thousands of youngsters like Uber and Ola created employment. He also opined that there was a need to utilise Information and Technology to educate the farmers on modern technologies and innovative agriculture practices. Saying that Telangana has become a model to the rest of the nation in agriculture, the Minister has said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s first priority was farming.

While the farmers in Telangana used to eat PDS rice before the Telangana was created, Reddy has said that now the Telangana farmers were producing a gigantic amount of paddy the purchasing of which has become a challenge. He further said that the cabinet sub-committee must make field visits to design different policies. Asking the farmers to cultivate cotton to a huge extent during the Vanakalam crop, the Minister has said that they were also aiming to increase the area of Potato cultivation in Telangana to 5 lakhs acres which will be enough to meet the needs of the State.

He has also underlined the importance of encouraging the cultivation of horticulture crops. Stating that the Rythu Bandhu has become beneficial to farmers in the State, Reddy said about 92.5 per cent of the farmers in Telangana were less than 5 acres of land while 5 to 6 per cent of the farmers were having 5 to 10 acres extended in the State. Unlike the younger generation of the western countries, Reddy lamented the Indian youth were not showing interest in farming.

