Farmer committed suicide in Medak

Parameshwar and his wife also had serious issues amid this financial crisis when she left him for her parent's home a few days ago.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 5 June 2024, 10:30 PM

Representational Image

Medak: Unable to clear the increasing debts, a farmer has committed suicide in Chinna Shankarampet on Wednesday.

The farmer was Daduvai Paramaeshwar (38). The farmer has reportedly borrowed huge amounts from farmers and relatives, but could not clear them.

Also Read Four arrested for cheating job aspirants in Khammam

Parameshwar and his wife also had serious issues amid this financial crisis when she left him for her parent’s home a few days ago.

Unable to bear the mounting pressure to repay the borrowed amount from the lenders, he has hanged himself at his residence.