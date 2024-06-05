Four arrested for cheating job aspirants in Khammam

By Telangana Today Published Date - 5 June 2024, 09:45 PM

Representational image

Khammam: The two-town Inspector of Police Balakrishna informed that four accused of cheating unemployed youth in the pretext of offering jobs were arrested and sent to remand.

He said that the accused created fake appointment orders in the names of seven persons, who were promised outsourcing supervisor jobs in Government General Hospital for an amount of Rs 1.50 lakh.

The accused, Bomma Purnachandra Rao of YSR Colony, Divvela Venkata Madhusudan Rao of Kaman Bazar, Kothapalli Satyanarayana of Mustafa Nagar and Vijjagiri Srinivas of Jammi Banda in Khammam were taken into custody at Kaman Bazar in the city.

Fake appointment order copies, a computer and two cell phones were seized from the accused and taken to remand. However, none of the job aspirants paid money to the accused, the CI added.