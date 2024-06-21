Farmer dies by suicide in Siddipet

Representational Image.

Siddipet: In a tragic incident, a farmer Gajwelli Venkataiah (67) committed suicide unable to mobilise funds for investing in purchasing seeds and fertilisers to carry out Vanakalam agriculture operations at Gatla Malyala mandal. Police said Venkataiah consumed pesticide at his agriculture field on June 18. He died while undergoing treatment at the government hospital Siddipet on Friday. In a complaint filed by his son, Paramesh, Venkataiah got a borewell sunk in his field last Yasangi, which failed. Adding to the woes, he could not mobilise the funds for buying seeds and fertlisers this Vanakalam. Worried over the financial struggles, he decided to end his life. A case was registered.