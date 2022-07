Farmer electrocuted in Siddipet district

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:50 PM, Fri - 29 July 22

Medak: A-62-year-old farmer was electrocuted at Damarakunta village of Markook Mandal in Siddipet district on Friday. The victim was Gundlpally Sriramulu of the same village. The elderly farmer left for his farm on Friday morning to engage in some agricultural activity. Accidentally, he came in contact with live electrical wires.

The death was instant for him. The body was taken to Government Hospital for Gajwel for postmortem. A case was registered.