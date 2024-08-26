Farmer injured in sloth bear attack in Medak

Megavath Ravi, a farmer, sustained serious injuries on his cheek, throat, and multiple other places on his body in the sloth bear attack

By Telangana Today Published Date - 26 August 2024, 07:44 PM

Medak: A sloth bear attacked a farmer at Dupsingh Thanda in Haveli Ghanpur mandal on Monday morning.

The farmer, Megavath Ravi (47) sustained serious injuries in the attack. Ravi, however, escaped from the bear’s clutches. Ravi sustained serious injuries on his cheek, throat, and multiple other places on his body. He was rushed to the government hospital in Medak where he is undergoing treatment. His condition is said to be critical.

Forest officials visited the village after coming to know about the attack and put the farmers on alert. The officials suggested them not to venture into the forest area until the sloth bear retreated deep into the forest. The forest officials asked the watchers to keep a watch on the movement of the bear.

The incident created fear among the farmers and cattle herders.