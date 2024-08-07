Farmer who attempted suicide over a land dispute succumbs to poison

He died during treatment at a private hospital in Khammam early Wednesday morning. It should be noted that before attempting suicide on Sunday, the farmer recorded a selfie video accusing Jatoth Veeranna, a farmer and former Naxal, of trying to encroach on his agricultural land.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 7 August 2024, 10:18 AM

Khammam: A farmer, Aleti Venkat Reddy (46) who attempted suicide by consuming pesticide at his farm land at Janpahad village of Khammam rural mandal in Palair constituency in the district on August 4 succumbed to the poisoning.

He died while being treated at a private hospital in Khammam during the wee hours on Wednesday. It might be recalled that before attempting suicide on Sunday the farmer took a selfie video in which he alleged that an individual Jatoth Veeranna, a farmer naxal, was trying to encroach on his agriculture land.

He complained that the issue was taken to the notice of police several times, but police favoured Veeranna. It was said that Venkat Reddy owns three acres of land at the village. Veeranna bought a piece of land from Venkat Reddy’s brother Bhupal Reddy some time ago.

As the land was not suitable for cultivation Veeranna was trying to encroach on his land by changing the boundaries. Cases have been filed in the local police station regarding the issue in the past.

It was alleged Bhupal Reddy died by suicide after consuming pesticide in 2021 because of the dispute over the land. The local police registered a case based on the complaint of Venkata Reddy’s family members and investigation is going on.

It was the second death of a farmer by suicide in recent times. It might be recalled that a farmer Bojedla Prabhakar died by suicide on June 1 because of a dispute over his land at Proddutur of Chintakani mandal in Madhira constituency.