Watch: Khammam farmer tries to end life over land dispute, records selfie video

In the selfie video, the farmer, Venkat Reddy alleged that one Jatoth Veeranna encroached upon his agriculture land

By Telangana Today Published Date - 5 August 2024, 12:53 PM

Khammam: A farmer, Aleti Venkat Reddy, attempted suicide by consuming pesticide at his farm at Janpahad village of Khammam rural mandal in the district. Before attempting suicide on Sunday, the farmer took a selfie video in which he alleged that one Jatoth Veeranna was encroaching upon his agriculture land.

He complained that the issue was taken to the notice of police several times, but police favoured Veeranna. Venkat Reddy, who fell unconscious because of the pesticide he consumed, was shifted to a private hospital in Khammam for treatment after the locals informed his family members.

It was said that Venkat Reddy owns three acres of land at the village. Veeranna bought a piece of land from Venkat Reddy’s brother Bhupal Reddy some time ago. As the land was not suitable for cultivation, Veeranna was trying to encroach on his land by changing the boundaries, the family members said.

Cases have been filed in the local police station regarding the issue in the past. It was alleged Bhupal Reddy died by suicide after consuming pesticide in 2021 because of the dispute over the land. The local police said a case was registered based on the complaint of Venkata Reddy’s family members and investigation is going on.