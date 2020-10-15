Farmer’s body traced in stream in Mulugu district

By | Published: 6:03 pm

Mulugu: The body of a farmer was traced in a stream near Rainigudem village of Mulugu district on Thursday. The deceased was identified as Dabbakatla Ravi (28), of Rainigudem village.

Sources said that Ravi went to the fields on Wednesday evening and did not return home. Following this, relatives and villagers launched a search for him on Wednesday night, but could not find him. They resumed the search on Thursday and found his body.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .