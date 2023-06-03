Farmers Day celebrated across Telangana

Over 25 lakh farmers joined the community lunch programmes organized in 12,679 gram panchayats, Ministers, elected representatives joined the celebrations in a big way assuring the farmers of support

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:30 PM, Sat - 3 June 23

Source: Twitter/ Kavitha Kalvakuntla.

Hyderabad: Farmers Day was observed across the State on Saturday as part of the 21-day long decennial State Formation Day celebrations.

Over 25 lakh farmers joined the community lunch programmes organized in 12,679 gram panchayats. Ministers, elected representatives, heads of Rythu Vedikas and agriculture officials joined the celebrations in a big way assuring the farmers of support. Felicitations and rallies too marked the occasion.

Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy and Agriculture Secretary M Raghunadan Rao took part in the farmers’ day celebrations organised at the Prof Jayashankar Agriculture University.

Speaker of the State Legislative Assembly Pocharam Srinivas Reddy and MLC K Kavitha and a host of prominent leaders took part in the celebrations organized at Padmajiwada of Sadashivanagar Mandal in Ellareddy constituency. Addressing the farmers, Kavitha said farming that was laden with distress and despair a decade ago had now turned into the most remunerative activity and the peasant community began to embrace it with hope and happiness in the State. It all owed to the Telangana model devised by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to address the farm sector distress, she added.

Rythu Bandhu Samithi President and MLC Palla Raheswar Reddy and MLA T Rajaiah participated in the celebrations at Dharma Sagar and Veleru Rythu Vedikas. Rajeswar Reddy said the Rythu Bandhu scheme introduced by the Chief Minister in the State was unique and it helped in transforming the very profile of the farm sector.

Minister for Civil Supplies Gangula Kamalakar and Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao joined the celebrations in their respective districts.

Meanwhile, BRS working president and IT Minister KT Rama Rao said Telangana had transformed from being a drought prone region to emerging as the Annapurna of the country in less than a decade. In the past, agriculture was considered a bane and loss making exercise in the State but it had now turned into a festival for farmers in Telangana. All this was possible due to the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and the boons being extended by the Kisan Sarkar to the farming community, he said.

The revolutionary introduction and effective implementation of Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima schemes, 24-hour power supply, support through Rythu Vedikas, timely supply of fertilisers and seeds, availability of abundant irrigation water due to timely completion of projects and procurement of every grain by the State government helped in substantial increase in agriculture production, the Minister said.

Due to the constant support to agriculture and allied sectors, Telangana was witnessing Green revolution (agri production), White revolution (dairy sector), Blue revolution (fisheries), Pink revolution (meat production) and yellow revolution (oil seeds), he added.