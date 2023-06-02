Telangana becomes role model to the country: KTR

Besides public welfare, development programmes being implemented in Telangana have become a role model to the nation, he said.

Published Date - 06:07 PM, Fri - 2 June 23

Rajanna Sircilla: IT and Municipal Administration Minister, KT Rama Rao said that Telangana has become a role model to the country within a span of nine years under the leadership of the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. Besides public welfare, development programmes being implemented in the state have become a role model to the nation so much so that whatever Telangana does, the country followed later. The Minister was speaking at the state formation day celebrations held in Integrated District Offices Complex (IDOC) in Sircilla on Friday.

A combination of humanitarian approach, constructive thinking, perfect planning and transparent governance of the Chief Minister was a Telangana Model, which was getting praises at the national and international level. Telangana managed to emerge as a strong economic force even if the recession and covid pandemic hit the state. Telangana was the only state which successfully continued welfare schemes without any disturbance by tackling the crisis cleverly. Fulfilling the aspirations of all sections of the society, steps were being taken for the comprehensive development of the state by giving equal priority to rural areas, towns and cities. Occupying a special place in the growth of the state, Rajanna-Sircilla district developed on all fronts first even in its history.

Considering that agriculture would play a vital role in the growth of other sectors, the state government has given top priority for the development of the farm sector. Impressed by Telangana schemes, farmers of other states were mounting pressure on their respective state governments for the implementation of welfare schemes being implemented in Telangana. Before the formation of the separate state, the then governments had allocated meager amounts to agriculture and its allied sectors. However, 20 times additional funds were spent on the sector since the formation of Telangana.

Poverty disappeared and braveness has been appeared in the eyes of farmers in the ruling of Chandrashekahar Rao. Besides 24 hours uninterrupted power supply, Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima were introduced to protect the interests of the farming community. In order to turn dry land into green fields, irrigation projects were completed besides rejuvenating tanks. Seeds, fertilizer and pesticides were also being supplied within the time frame. Besides constructing Rythu Vedikas, agriculture extension officers were also appointed. Moreover, each and every grain produced by the farmers were purchased, Rama Rao said and appealed to the farmers to extend their support to the Telangana government.

Stating that Telangana was the fastest growing state in the country, he informed that state stood in the third place with 12.6 percent annual GSDP from 2015-16 to 2021-22. When the separate state was formed, the annual GSDP of the state was only 12 percent. It was less than that of the national growth rate of 13.4 percent. Talking about Rajanna-Sircilla district, the Minister informed that a 2.52 lakh acres of land in the district was getting irrigable water with the completion of Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project.

While 1.39 lakh acres of land was getting water under package 9, 10, 11&12, 55,980 acres was getting water under Sripada Yellampalli and Mid Manair reservoir. Another 57,146 acres is being cultivated under minor and medium irrigation projects. Informing that the trail-run of Malkapeta reservoir being taken up under package-9 was carried out recently, he said that another 96,150 acres of land in Vemulawada and Sircilla segments would get water once the reservoir was completed.

A new chapter is going to be created in Telangana’s fisheries sector with the establishment of the biggest Aqua Hub in 366 acres of Rajarajeshwara reservoir (Mid Manair). About 5,000 local people would get employment as against a total of 10,000 jobs to be created in the hub. Informing to lay the foundation for the project soon, he informed to link the new railway line with Aqua Hub. Moreover, the district has become an education hub with the establishment of ITI, agriculture polytechnic college, JNTU engineering college, Babu Jagjivan Ram agriculture degree college, medical college, nursing college, international driving training and research center.