Farmers demand apology from Revanth in Adilabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:24 PM, Mon - 17 July 23

Adilabad: MLA Jogu Ramanna said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had tendered an apology for introducing anti-farmer policies, while TPCC chief Revanth Reddy insulted farmers by stating that three hours of free power was sufficient to agriculture needs.

He was speaking at a meeting held by farmers and activists of BRS protesting against Revanth Reddy‘s remarks here on Monday.

Ramanna said that Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao was always concerned about the growth of farmers. Accordingly, he had introduced a slew of schemes meant for the welfare of the agrarian community. However, the Congress was confined to its statements. It had promised to ensure prosperity of farmers. but failed to address their challenges.

The MLA further said that the Congress was for power supply for three hours, while BJP wanted to install meters to motors. Statements of the leaders reflect the grudge of the parties against the farmers. He said farmers and members of the BRS would continue to protest against Revanth Reddy until he tendered an apology.

Sirpur (T) MLA Koneru Konappa and MLC Dande Vittal took part in a meeting organized by farmers in Easgaon village of Kaghaznagar mandal. They said that farmers were happy with the rule of BRS. They demanded an apology by Revanth Reddy for belittling farmers.

Mancherial MLA N Diwakar Rao participated in similar events in Dandepalli and Luxettipet mandals. MLAs Athram Sakku, Durgam Chinnaiah, Vittal Reddy, Rekha Naik, Rathod Bapu Rao and local public representatives attended meetings held in their segments.