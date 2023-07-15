BJP’s Anti-Telangana image worrying party leadership

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:00 PM, Sat - 15 July 23

Hyderabad: The ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) efforts to expose Narendra Modi government’s anti-Telangana policy is putting the BJP State unit in a spot of bother with many leaders acknowledging the adverse impact on the party fortunes in ensuing assembly elections.

The party State unit, which is marred with internal rumblings, is facing an uphill task to overcome the Central government’s anti-Telangana image, as people are not ready to buy the party’s theory that the Centre was not creating hurdles in the progress of the State. In fact, during 11 States BJP presidents’ meeting in Hyderabad recently, BJP national president JP Nadda asked State leaders to aggressively counter the anti-BJP narrative which is gaining strength in the State.

The party central leadership is upset as the State unit is unable to impress people of the State through various schemes being implemented by the Modi government. Though the party took up several outreach programmes to create awareness about various welfare schemes and programmes being implemented by the BJP government at the Centre, the outcome was not so encouraging.

The BJP planned 11,000 street corner meetings across the State from February 10 to 25, to highlight achievements of the BJP-led government at the Centre, but it flopped as it could not achieve the desired goal. The party is again taking up a massive outreach programme from July 20 to create awareness about various welfare programmes and schemes being implemented by the Modi government in the State.

On the other hand, BRS is successfully exposing the double standards of the Modi government. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on several occasions exposed how the Modi government has been stalling growth in the State. Even Industries Minister KT Rama Rao had confronted the Centre’s claims with facts and figures.

The aggressiveness with which the BRS was exposing the real face of the Saffron party was worrying its State leadership. The internal rifts among the State BJP leaders was also creating problems in taking up massive outreach programmes at the grassroot level. The entire BJP leaders and cadres are in a state of confusion and depression as the party has lost the momentum in the State and does not know how to prepare for the upcoming assembly elections.