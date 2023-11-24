Farmers of Telangana will suffer like K’taka farmers if they vote for Congress: Harish

Harish Rao said that the AICC President Mallikarjuna Kharge was delivering speeches in Telangana though his own party had failed to deliver in Karnataka, Kharge's home State

Sangareddy: Finance Minister T Harish Rao has said the farmers of Telangana will suffer like Karnataka farmers if they vote for Congress in the coming elections.

Addressing an election rally in Narayankhed on Friday, the minister said power supply to the farm sector came down to three hours from nine hours after the Congress came to power in the neighbouring state. He said that the AICC President Mallikarjuna Kharge was delivering speeches in Telangana though his own party had failed to deliver in Karnataka, Kharge’s home State.

Rao disputed the Congress leaders claim that Telangana was created by Congress and pointed out that the State was created following a 14-year-long battle by the Telangana people. The British would claim that they had given freedom to India after seeing the Congress’ claim on Telangana. He cautioned that there would be no Rythu Bandhu or 24-hour power supply if Congress was voted to power in the state.

The Minister said that Narayankhed underwent a transformation during the past nine years. He said that the Government granted Rs 50 crore for Narayankhed Municipality and Rs 110 crore exclusively for Thandas in Narayankhed Constituency to improve the infrastructure facilities. Rao said that thandas were made into Gram Panchayats besides making Narayankhed as Revenue Division.

Harish Rao said area hospital was upgraded into 100 bed hospital in Narayankhed besides setting up a dialysis centre and several other facilities. The Minister appealed the Narayankhed voters to send Mahareddy Bhupal Reddy to Assembly for third consecutive time to ensure the development and welfare continued in the state.