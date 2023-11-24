Hyderabad: Case against Sanathnagar Congress candidate

Neelima, along with her supporters and party workers on Thursday night, protested at the Monda Market against the defacement of the statue of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi by tying poll campaign flexes of BRS candidate Talasani Srinivas Yadav in New Bhoiguda.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:34 PM, Fri - 24 November 23

Photo: X

Hyderabad: The Market police on Friday have booked a case against Kota Neelima, Congress candidate from Sanathnagar Assembly constituency, for allegedly staging a protest and causing public nuisance and violating the Model Code of Conduct.

Police said Neelima and the organisers had no prior permission and violated the MCC norms. Case was also registered against two persons who are suspected to have tied the flexes to the statue.