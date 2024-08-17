| Farmers Stage Protest For Not Getting Loan Waiver Benefit In Old Karimnagar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 August 2024, 08:05 PM

Karimnagar: Farmers, who did not get farm loan waiver benefit, staged protest demonstrations across the erstwhile Karimnagar district on Saturday. Though the state government announced that all farm loans up to Rs 2 lakh have been waived, many farmers did not get benefit.

Farmers, who denied the benefit, came onto the roads and staged protests in protest against the indifferent attitude of the state government besides burning the effigies of the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. In a few areas, ryots expressed anger at agriculture officials.

Farmers staged dharna in front of Indian Bank near Molangur of Shankarapatnam mandal in Karimnagar-Warangal main road. They raised slogans against the bank manager and CM Revanth Reddy.

Ryots staged dharna at Canara Bank, Vempeta, Metpalli mandal of Jagtial district. Farmers’ awareness programme organized in Mallapur Rythu Vedhika witnessed noisy scenes as ryots entered into an argument with agricultural department officials. District Agriculture Officer Vani and LDM Ramu attended the meeting.

Farmers, whose farm loan amount crossed Rs 2 lakh, expressed anger at officials when the latter informed that farmers would get loan waiver benefit when only the excess amount was cleared. On the other hand, a farmer from Mallapur Eleti Raji Reddy staged a protest along with pesticide bottle demanding agriculture officials to solve his problem.

Knowing about farmers’ protest, SI Kiran Kumar rushed to Rythu Vedhika and tried to convince farmers but in vain. As ryots were not convinced, officials left the spot by winding up the meeting abruptly.