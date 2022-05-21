Farmers’ unions demand replication of Telangana schemes in Kerala

Hyderabad: Farmers’ unions from the Southern States which met at Thiruvanthapuram on Saturday, demanded implementation of Telangana Government’s Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, 24-hour free power and other welfare programmes in Kerala.

Rashtriya Kisan Mahasangh founder Shivakumar Kakkaji and farmers unions leaders from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala participated in the meeting.

Turmeric Farmers Association Telangana president K Narasimha Naidu, K Shantha Kumar from Karnataka, KM Rama Gounder from Tamil Nadu, KV Biju and Joseph John from Kerala participated in the meeting.

During the meeting, the farmers’ unions’ representatives resolved that Telangana Government’s Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, 24-hour free power and other welfare programmes should be implemented in Kerala.

They demanded replication of Telangana Government’s orders, which permit killing of wild boars in tribal areas as a means to help farmers save their crops, in Kerala.

The farmers’ unions’ leaders condemned the Kerala Government’s move to permit Adani company operations at the ports at the cost of sidelining the benefits of fishermen community.

They also have decided to handover a memorandum to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Agriculture Minister P Prasad to replicate Telangana’s farmer-friendly programmes in the State.

The farmers unions’ have already met Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala Governments demanding them to implement Telangana model farmer-friendly programmes in their States, said Turmeric Farmers Association Telangana president K Narasimha Naidu in a statement.

