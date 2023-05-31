‘Fasal’ will be shot entirely in Punjab to give an intense touch, says director Mehraaj

Hyderabad: Seasoned director Mehraaj Singh and debut producer Sehnoor join hands, as they embark on a new project titled ‘Fasal’. With its powerful story and impactful message, ‘Fasal’ promises to leave a lasting impression on audiences.

Mehraaj Singh, known for his directorial excellence and thought-provoking storytelling, has carefully crafted the narrative of ‘Fasal’ to deliver a potent message that resonates with people from all walks of life. Through this collaboration with Sehnoor, an enthusiastic debut producer, Mehraaj aims to create a masterpiece that leaves a lasting impact on society.

When asked about the upcoming project, Mehraaj expressed his excitement and gratitude for the opportunity to work with Sehnoor, and said: “Working with Sehnoor on ‘Fasal’ has been an incredible experience. She brings a fresh perspective and an unwavering passion to the table. Together, we have crafted a story that will not only entertain but also educate and inspire the audience.”

He went on to say further, “The series is going to be something which I am looking forward to working on as it will blow the minds of the audience. My main aim is to shed light on the issues and make the audience aware about it through entertainment.”

“‘Fasal’ will go on the floors by the mid-week of June and the entire shoot will be taking place in different locations of Punjab to give an intense touch to this series. I am very excited as everything is finalised and now I can’t wait to bring my vision on screen through ‘Fasal’,” exclaims the director, revealing more deets over the series.

Sehnoor, the debut producer of ‘Fasal’, expresses her admiration for Mehraaj Singh’s directorial prowess and describes their collaboration as a dream come true. “Working with Mehraaj has been a privilege. His unique storytelling ability and attention to detail have elevated ‘Fasal’ to new heights. We are both deeply committed to creating a meaningful narrative that will touch the hearts of viewers,” says Sehnoor.