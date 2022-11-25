Fast bowler Umran Malik trends on Twitter for clocking 153 kmph on his ODI debut

Jammu bowler Umran Malik clocks 153 kmph in his debut ODI match. He also scalped two wickets in his first ODI match.

Published Date - 04:02 PM, Fri - 25 November 22

Hyderabad: Indian fast bowler Umran Malik, who made his debut today against New Zealand at Eden Park in Auckland, lived up to his reputation by clocking 153.1 kmph in his debut match. He achieved the feat in his 3rd over of the first ODI match.

Umran, who came to bowl the 16th over for India, also claimed his first international wicket by dismissing New Zealand opener Devon Conway. He soon dismissed Daryl Mitchell to scalp his second wicket in his 5th over. The Jammu bowler conceded 66 runs and claimed two wickets in his quota of 10 overs.

After being asked to bat first by New Zealand, India managed to establish a good total of 306 runs on the scoreboard by losing 7 seven wickets. Top-order batsmen – Shikhar Dhawan (72), Shubman Gill (50), and Shreyas Iyer (80) – helped India post a huge total. But New Zealand’s veteran batsman Tom Latham (145) played an anchor role and took the game away from India.

He came to bat when the team was struggling at 88/3. In the process, he scored a century and also stitched a 221-run partnership with skipper Kane Williamson to help his team win the first ODI match.

New Zealand beat India by seven wickets with 17 balls remaining.

Scorecard:

India: 306/7

New Zealand: 309/3

Watch his first wicket here:

Netizens and cricket enthusiasts are taking to Twitter to shower praises on Umran Malik’s performance in his debut match.

“Umran Malik. The Jammu Express in his 1st ODIs 153.1kmp. What a Moment” wrote a user. “What a Bowler, Umran Malik took his first ODI wicket. Clocked the Fastest Bowl of the match of 153KPh. Take 2 wickets in the match but we lose the game,” wrote another.

Check out a few more reactions below:

