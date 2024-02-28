Kane Williamson and wife welcome baby girl

In Kane's post, the caption read, 'And then there was 3. Welcome to the world, beautiful girl. So grateful for your safe arrival and the exciting journey ahead.'

Wellington: Star New Zealand batter Kane Williamson and his wife have been blessed with a baby girl, announced the former Kiwi skipper on Tuesday.

Williamson took to Instagram to share the news with everyone.

Kane missed the recently-concluded T20I series against Australia this month as he was on a paternity leave. Australia won the series 3-0. However, he will be playing the Test series starting from February 29.

The star batter last appeared in the Kiwis’ two-Test series against South Africa earlier in February. Kiwis won the series 2-0 and Kane was the star, scoring 403 runs in four innings, including three centuries.

In four matches this year, including two T20Is against Pakistan, Williamson has scored 486 runs at an average of 121.50, with three centuries and a fifty. His best score is 133*.

Schedule for two-Test series against Australia

February 29 – March 4: First Test, Wellington

March 8-12: Second Test, Christchurch

Australia Test squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Michael Neser, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc

New Zealand Test squad: Tim Southee (c), Tom Blundell (wk), Devon Conway, Matt Henry, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Will O’Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Neil Wagner, Kane Williamson, Will Young.